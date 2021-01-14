IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 266,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 168,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a market cap of $354.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
