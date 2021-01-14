IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 266,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 168,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get IDT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $354.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the second quarter valued at $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IDT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDT by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.