Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Trading Up 6.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $5.98. 755,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 211,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richardson Electronics stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

