Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

MRVI traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 999,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

