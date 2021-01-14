Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $22.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
