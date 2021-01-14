Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 264,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.08.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

