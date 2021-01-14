Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Up 6.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.33. 2,185,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,402,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

