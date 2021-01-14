China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 164,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,879. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
