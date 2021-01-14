China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 164,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,879. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 31.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

