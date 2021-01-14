Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. 719,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,480. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.