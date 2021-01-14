Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. 719,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,480. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

