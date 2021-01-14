EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 114,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 540,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

