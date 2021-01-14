Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,256 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.30. 893,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,263. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,567 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

