Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. 5,478,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,224,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Gerdau by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Gerdau by 87.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gerdau by 44.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 324,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

