Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.