Investors Purchase Large Volume of The PNC Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 39,698 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,175 call options.
Shares of PNC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 2,030,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,978. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
