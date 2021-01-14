Investors Purchase Large Volume of The PNC Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 39,698 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,175 call options.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 2,030,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,978. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

