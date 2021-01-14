Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 6,945,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,129. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

