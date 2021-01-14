Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Insider Cheung To Sells 50,000 Shares

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) insider Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £87,500 ($114,319.31).

Cheung To also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Cheung To sold 10,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

On Monday, January 11th, Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Shares of ONC remained flat at $GBX 187.50 ($2.45) during trading hours on Thursday. 14,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops EarlyCDT-Liver, a blood test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk patients with liver lesions of all sizes; SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers and develop precision diagnostic tools from minimally-invasive liquid biopsies; and NavigAID for autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.