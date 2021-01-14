Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,704,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,510 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,426,000 after buying an additional 948,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after buying an additional 907,221 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 2,320,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,605. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

