Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 1,563,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

