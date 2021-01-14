Community Bank of Raymore Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in International Paper were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE IP traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 2,405,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.