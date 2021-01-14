Community Bank of Raymore Has $2.76 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,692 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 20,437,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,718,467. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

