The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the quarter. The Greenbrier Companies makes up 5.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GBX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

