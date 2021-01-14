Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanzanian Gold were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,220. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

