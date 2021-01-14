Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGVW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Longview Acquisition stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,457. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.