Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 7,491,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

