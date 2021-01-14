Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,740.18. 1,064,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,615.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

