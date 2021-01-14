Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 135,640 Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Danimer Scientific makes up 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Shares of DNMR traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,356. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

