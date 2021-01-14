Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 8.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 722,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 446,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

