Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 8.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 722,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 446,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
