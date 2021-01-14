Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.63. 6,666,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

