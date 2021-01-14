QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,021,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

