Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 114,949 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 114,949 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 251,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.