Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.45 or 0.04112319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

