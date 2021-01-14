Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 17,245,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,082,945. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

