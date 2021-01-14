Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for 2.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,852.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.