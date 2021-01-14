6,760 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,489 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 209,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 884,132 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

