Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 88,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,668. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

