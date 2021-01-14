CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 252,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

