Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 2,620,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.