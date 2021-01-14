Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.79. 4,272,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

