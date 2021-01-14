AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.42 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $44.42 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,354,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,212,209 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

