Wing (WING) Hits One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00033015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00036729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00107370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228862 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,680.99 or 0.83131930 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,363,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,535 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

