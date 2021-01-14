Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.37 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $6,301.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

