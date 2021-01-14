INO COIN (INO) Reaches Market Cap of $841.79 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00011896 BTC on exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $841.79 million and $372,553.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

