Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

APA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,179,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

