$482.01 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $482.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.00 million and the lowest is $475.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $497.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,384 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 798,810 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 334,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 216,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. 871,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,724. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

