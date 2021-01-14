Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 267,148 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

