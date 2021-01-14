$315.80 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $315.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $316.90 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $25,700,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter.

RCM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 732,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,419. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 253.73, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.