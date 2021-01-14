Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,416 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SHG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 100,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,764. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

