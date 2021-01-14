Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 36,876 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 36,876 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5,242.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 8,286,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,406. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

