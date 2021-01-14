Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $29.09 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 5.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.86. 3,666,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day moving average is $501.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.92.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.