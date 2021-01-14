Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $195.47. 1,406,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,335. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.