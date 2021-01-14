iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $135.93. 21,985,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,380,512. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

